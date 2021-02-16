WORLD
2 MIN READ
Myanmar Protesters Rage Against The Regime
Following the coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi two weeks ago, several members of the international community, including US President Joe Biden declared 'the world is watching'. Despite internet shutdowns, scenes of resistance have made their way around the globe: students, monks, and factory workers, banging pots and pans, waving signs and singing revolutionary songs. World powers decried the takeover. The UN has passed resolutions, while the US has re-imposed sanctions and frozen a billion dollars in government aid. But to little effect. In a televised address to the nation, the man now in charge of Myanmar made no mention of the coup or the demonstrations. Instead General Min Aung Line - taking a page from the military's old playbook, spoke of the need for discipline and unity. And shots have now been fired in some cities, indicating the military could be hardening its crackdown. But how far are they willing to go to reign in a new generation of protesters? Guests Min Zaw Oo The director of the Myanmar Institute for Peace and Security Wai Hnin Pwint Thon Officer at Burma Campaign UK, daughter of detained activist Mya Aye Maung Zarni Co-founder of Forces of Renewal Southeast Asia Matthew Smith Co-founder and CEO of Fortify Rights
February 16, 2021
