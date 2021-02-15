February 15, 2021
Macron suggests reducing French soldiers in West Africa
President Emmanuel Macron has suggested he'll reduce the number of French soldiers operating in the Sahel. He says recent successes against armed groups in the region will allow for a drawdown. But the UN says the area could slide into chaos.
