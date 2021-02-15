Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala becomes first female director general of WTO

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been appointed as the new director general of the World Trade Organization. She faces a tough task of uniting a deeply divided trade body where two of its leading members, China and the United States, are dealing with a trade war. Professor of International Business Regulation at the University of Reading's Henley Business School Rajneesh Narula weighs in. #Nigeria #NgoziOkonjoIweala #WTO