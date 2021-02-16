Funerals held for Turkish citizens massacred by PKK

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly criticised the United States for being hypocritical in its position on terrorists. Turkey has accused the US of not condemning strongly enough the killing of 13 Turkish citizens by the PKK #terror group. He made the comments as funeral services were held for two of the Turks assassinated over the weekend. Their bodies were discovered in a cave in Northern Iraq following an anti-terror operation by the Turkish armed forces. - Also available on TRT World - Jewish converts to Islam on the rise as Israeli group vows to show ‘a way out’ 👉http://trt.world/ffrn