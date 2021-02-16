Plunging temperatures cause road chaos, power emergency

A winter storm has sent temperatures plummeting and dropped heavy snow in parts of the southern United States. Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas lost power temporarily as a result of the #blizzard, and traffic lights were also affected. The widespread snowfall has caused transport trouble across large swaths of the US - Louisiana police closed several bridges and interstate highways due to the icy conditions.