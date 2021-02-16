Elizabeth Williams on BLM, playing in Turkey and prepping for Tokyo 2020

Elizabeth Williams recently found her voice in the fight for racial justice, when the owner of her WNBA team publicly criticised the Black Lives Matter movement. Now, the international baller is back in Turkey playing for Ankara's Botas Spor. Aadel Haleem sat down with Williams as she hopes to compete in her first Olympics at the rescheduled Tokyo 2020. #TokyoOlympics