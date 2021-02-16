Is France in a no-win situation in Sahel region?

Leaders of a group of five West African Sahel nations are currently meeting for the second day in Chad's capital N'Djamena. The summit seeks to find ways to boost security, and comes as France prepares to drawdown its troops in the volatile region. Andrew E. Yaw Tchie from the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs weighs in.