Central African Republic militia leaders plead not guilty to war crimes

The trial of two warlords from the Central African Republic has begun at the International Criminal Court on Tuesday. Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona and Alfred Yekatom have pleaded not guilty to charges of human rights abuses and war crimes, primarily against the Muslim community. TRT World’s Yasmin Khatun Dewan weighs in. #thehague #yekatom #ngaissona