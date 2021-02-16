Suu Kyi faces second charge as Myanmar military denies coup

Myanmar military says imprisoning the country’s elected leaders and taking power by force wasn’t a coup. The surprise statement comes amid efforts to encourage protesters to stand down. Fueling protests is the announcement of further charges against ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, which may allow her to be held indefinitely. As Liz Maddock reports, military leaders’ continued, unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud are only working against them. #AungSanSuuKyi - Also available on TRT World - Queen Elizabeth lobbied against law revealing her private wealth 👉http://trt.world/fvfs