The legal drug which has lead to the deaths of 500,000 people
America's opioid epidemic has killed more than half a million people and it all started with OxyContin, an over-the-counter opioid painkiller which was aggressively marketed as safe with an addiction risk of less than 1%. To boost sales, the makers of OxyContin enlisted the help of global consulting giant McKinsey & Co and last week they agreed to pay out $600 million for their role in fuelling the fire.
February 16, 2021
