US 'outraged' over rockets attack on Erbil

The US has expressed 'outrage' over Monday's rocket attack on its air base in Iraq that killed a civilian contractor. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has vowed to 'hold accountable those responsible'. A relatively unknown pro-Iranian group said it launched the strike. We speak to Former Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Mark Kimmitt. #rocketattack #Erbil #Iraq