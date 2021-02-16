US cold snap forces rolling blackouts, affects millions | Money Talks

Freezing weather in the US has boosted energy markets, including oil and gas prices.. as demand for fuel and power surges. A winter storm gripping parts of the South has halted oil wells and refineries in Texas, the biggest crude-producing state in the US. The weather has also forced restrictions on natural gas and crude pipeline operators. Around 3-million homes and businesses have been in the dark, as the state's electricity suppliers impose rotating blackouts to cope with the surge in demand. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more, wee spoke to Ellen Wald. She's the president of the energy consulting firm Transversal Consulting, and joins us from Jacksonville in Florida. #RollingBlackouts #BrentCrude #StateOfEmergency