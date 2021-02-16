BIZTECH
Saudi Arabia giving multinationals until 2024 to set up regional offices in Riyadh | Money Talks
Saudi Arabia plans to terminate contracts with foreign companies unless they move their regional headquarters to the kingdom. This puts the country in direct competition with its ally, the United Arab Emirates, which is also home to the region's prime commercial hub, Dubai. Saudi Arabia is giving multinationals until 2024 to set up regional offices in Riyadh or be barred from lucrative government contracts. The kingdom wants to replicate the success of - and possibly replace - the UAE as the region's most business-friendly country. We were joined by Ellen Wald, she's the president of energy consulting firm, Transversal. She's also the author of the book, Saudi Inc and she joins us from Jacksonville, Florida. #SaudiArabia #RegionalOffices #BusinessFriendly
February 16, 2021
