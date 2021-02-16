BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Australia mulls law to make internet giants pay for content | Money Talks
Google and Facebook are threatening to leave Australia over a proposed law that would force digital platforms to pay news outlets for carrying their content. Google has agreed to pay tens of millions of dollars to Australian media companies.. but it says these deals should not be mandated by the government, which is currently debating the legislation. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the tussle is threatening thousands of small businesses that rely on the internet to find clients. We got more from Steve Keen, who's an economist and honorary professor at University College London. He joins us now from Bangkok. #Australia #Google #Facebook
February 16, 2021
