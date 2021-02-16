WORLD
Across The Balkans: Kosovo Opposition’s Landslide Win | Croatia’s Earthquake Aftermath
Albin Kurti’s anti-establishment party, Vetevendosje (Self-Determination Movement in English), has won Kosovo’s parliamentary election with the largest margin in the country’s post-war history. But Kurti himself has been barred from parliament. Melinda Nucifora reports from Pristina on how he plans to resolve this and other challenges, including negotiations with Serbia. And we interview policy analyst Agon Maliqi to ask if Kurti will be able to translate Vetevendosje’s success into longer-term political stability. Plus, we go to the epicentre of Croatia’s earthquake-hit town of Petrinja to see how people are coping two months on from December’s devastating magnitude 6.4 quake. Across The Balkans is TRT World’s new programme, hosted by Nafisa Latic, that explores the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
February 16, 2021
