US and UN urge Houthis to halt advance on Marib
The UN is warning that millions of Yemeni lives are in danger as the Houthis try to take the last government stronghold. In an about-turn on US policy in the Middle East, the Biden administration is now urging rebels to halt their offensive on the city of Marib and engage in the peace process. As Liz Maddock reports, Marib has been a refuge for hundreds of thousands of Yemenis fleeing violence during the country's lengthy war. #Yemen - Also available on TRT World - King Faisal of Saudi Arabia was vastly popular among his people and across the Arab and Muslim world, but he was assassinated in his own palace in 1975. This is his story 👉http://trt.world/ffj3
February 17, 2021
