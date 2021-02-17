February 17, 2021
Ten years after Arab Spring Libya hopes for fair elections
Ten years ago the Arab spring in Libya turned into a civil war. A decade later thousands of people are dead and the economy of what was once North Africa’s richest country is in tatters. A new push for peace by Turkey and Russia could lead to an end to the conflict. Political analyst and former advisor to the High Council of State Salah Elbakkoush has more. #Libya #Turkey #Elections
