Greek NGO finds unprecedented violations of refugees' rights

A 2020 report by an NGO has found that human rights violations against refugees has risen sharply in the Aegean region, many of them perpetrated by Greek border officials and the coastguard. Executive Director of Fenix Aid Amanda Munoz de Toro discusses the plight refugees have been facing in the Aegean region. #migrantpushbacks #illegal #GreekNGOs