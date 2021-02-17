February 17, 2021
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Almost half a million Americans have died from COVID-19 | Money Talks
As the pandemic continues to cause misery around the world, the worst hit nation - the United States - is rapidly approaching another grim milestone. Nearly half a million Americans have now died from COVID-19. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain examines why the US has been so badly affected. #COVID19 #UScoronavirations #Deaths
Almost half a million Americans have died from COVID-19 | Money Talks
Explore