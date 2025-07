90-year-old woman trudges through snow to get vaccine

A ninety-year-old woman in Seattle walks three miles to get to her Covid-19 #vaccine appointment, saying "what's the alternative? I decided I would walk." - Also available on TRT World - Watch ‘Overlooked’ - Looking at news that deserves more attention and breaking down stories that address science, arts, and culture. 👉http://trt.world/f179