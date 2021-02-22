WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Newsmakers Speaks With Somalia’s Foreign Minister
On February 8th President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s term came to an end, but there’s still been no election in Somalia. Central and regional governments have failed to agree on how to hold the vote and now there’s a dispute over who’s in charge of the country. President Farmajo thinks he’s still calling the shots, but the opposition no longer recognises his authority. So what will it take to break the deadlock? Guests: Mohamed Abdirizak Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hodan Isse Former First Lady of the Puntland State of Somalia Abdi Aynte Former Senior Advisor to President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed
The Newsmakers Speaks With Somalia’s Foreign Minister
February 22, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us