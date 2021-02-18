Public and private sector liabilities rise to record $281.5T | Money Talks

The outbreak of COVID-19 is the most severe global health and economic crisis in decades. So it's no surprise that the pandemic has resulted in an unprecedented accumulation of debt for governments and the private sector. And, as Paolo Montecillo reports, the world will be paying that back long after the pandemic is over. #GlobalDebt #Pandemic #EconomicStimulus