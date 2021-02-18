France falls behind in medical research as funding slows | Money Talks

It's something of a blow to national pride in France, that the country has failed to produce its own vaccine for COVID-19. There may be one by the end of the year but questions are already being raised about the state of medical research in the country that was once world leader in the field. Francis Collings reports from Paris. #France #MedicalResearch #CoronavirusVaccine