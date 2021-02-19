February 19, 2021
German town marks anniversary of far right terror attack
It’s been one year since a racist gunman went on a shooting spree on the German town of Hanau, killing nine people, including four Turks. Family members of those killed are questioning authorities, saying a series of police failures led to the deaths of their loved ones. Political analyst Klaus Jurgens weighs in. #Germanyshooting #Hanau #farrightgunman
