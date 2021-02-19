WORLD
1 MIN READ
NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover has touched down on the surface of #Mars after successfully overcoming a risky landing phase known as the "seven minutes of terror." - Also available on TRT World - ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉http://trt.world/Ddocs
NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars
February 19, 2021
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us