Turkey Slams US for ‘Siding with PKK Terrorists’
Turkey has criticised the US for siding with the terrorists over its failure to outrightly condemn the killing of 13 Turkish citizens by the PKK terror group in Iraq’s Gara region. Turkey has been clashing with the PKK in northern Iraq for the past two years, however the US, a NATO ally to Turkey, has been playing both sides. Although Washington recognises PKK as a terrorist group, it fails to do the same for PKK’s Syrian branches – the YPG and the PYD. The US is also known to have provided financial and military support for these terror groups. Guests: Murat Aslan Assistant Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador
February 19, 2021
