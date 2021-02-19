WORLD
1 MIN READ
An Interview with TRNC President Ersin Tatar
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asserted the need for a two-state solution to resolve the decades-old Cyprus issue. The island has been divided into a Turkish Cypriot government in the north, and a Greek Cypriot administration in the south since 1974. Following the recent discovery of ample energy reserves in its rich waters, the issue of a divided Cyprus just got more complicated. With a peace process stuck at an impasse, international negotiators are planning to meet next month in an attempt to resolve the issue. Guests: Ersin Tatar President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus
An Interview with TRNC President Ersin Tatar
February 19, 2021
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us