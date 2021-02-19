February 19, 2021
Iran’s foreign minister Zarif calls on US to lift sanctions imposed by Trump
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says Tehran would "immediately reverse" its breaches of the 2015 nuclear deal if the US "unconditionally and effectively" lifts all sanctions imposed, re-imposed or re-labelled by the former Trump administration. Journalist and Author David Patrikarakos weighs in. #JavadZarif #Biden #sanctions
