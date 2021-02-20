WORLD
1 MIN READ
President Biden says US commitment to NATO is 'unshakeable'
The United States is returning to the world stage. President Joe Biden has promised to actively re-engage with old allies and multilateral institutions, to confront global challenges like COVID-19 and the climate crisis. He was speaking virtually at the Munich Security Conference. It was Biden's first significant foreign policy speech. #NATO - Also available on TRT World - Saudi Arabia is scrubbing passages from its textbooks that have been deemed "anti-Semitic" and "misogynistic." But here's what many people think of the Kingdom's attempt at cleaning up its image 👉http://trt.world/ffr9
February 20, 2021
