President Biden says US commitment to NATO is 'unshakeable'

The United States is returning to the world stage. President Joe Biden has promised to actively re-engage with old allies and multilateral institutions, to confront global challenges like COVID-19 and the climate crisis. He was speaking virtually at the Munich Security Conference. It was Biden's first significant foreign policy speech.