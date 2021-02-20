WORLD
Japan Sees Rise in Suicides During Pandemic
After more than a decade of progress in lowering #suicide rates, Japan saw its first uptick in 2020. With the pandemic forcing business closures and layoffs, many people are finding it hard to cope. Suicide rates among women have been especially high. To tackle the growing mental health crisis, Japan has appointed a Minister of Loneliness, to provide support networks for those suffering from social isolation. - Also available on TRT World - Watch other episodes of 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉http://trt.world/16zr
February 20, 2021
