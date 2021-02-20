WORLD
1 MIN READ
Far-Right Recruiters Target Online Gamers
Lockdowns caused by the pandemic have left young people with a lot of time on their hands. Researchers are discovering disturbing trends, where far-right #extremist groups, are monitoring online gaming chats, to recruit new followers. Two cases raised particular concern in the UK. Several teenage boys who were radicalized online, ended up being charged with acts of terrorism and being part of neo-Nazi groups. But this is not just a UK problem. We look at how teens are being impacted globally. - Also available on TRT World - Watch other episodes of 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉http://trt.world/16zr
Far-Right Recruiters Target Online Gamers
February 20, 2021
Explore
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us