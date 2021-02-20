WORLD
1 MIN READ
Texas shelters save lives of homeless during extreme cold weather
Freezing temperatures and power outages are hurting Texas's most vulnerable, including asylum seekers, the #homeless population and those in poverty. Thousands of people without housing are taking refuge in emergency shelters across the state. - Also available on TRT World - ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉http://trt.world/Ddocs
Texas shelters save lives of homeless during extreme cold weather
February 20, 2021
Explore
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us