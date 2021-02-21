Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open 2021

Japanese tennis player #NaomiOsaka has won the 2021 Australian Open. It's her fourth Grand Slam title. She beat American Jennifer Brady in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. And as Aadel Haleem explains, the 23-year-old became just the 12th woman in history to win the tournament more than once.