NY governor denies that nursing home death data was hidden

New York's Governor, Andrew Cuomo, has dismissed accusations he covered up the actual number of people who died from COVID-19 in nursing homes since the start of the pandemic. The FBI and the Attorney General's Office in Brooklyn, have launched investigations into Cuomo's administration. #NursingHomes - Also available on TRT World - TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉http://trt.world/fkw5