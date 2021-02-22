UN says Blackwater founder sent weapons to warlord Khalifa Haftar

A UN report has shown that Donald Trump ally Erik Prince violated a UN arms embargo and sent weapons to Libya, helping warlord Khalifa Haftar. Information provided to the UN by TRT World reveals that Prince deployed a well-armed force to Eastern Libya at the height of a major battle in 2019. James Dorsey, Senior Fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University weighs in. #Blackwater #Libya #armsembargo