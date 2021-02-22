February 22, 2021
Protesters in Somalia vow to continue rallies after polling delay
Protesters in Somalia are vowing to continue with rallies amid growing anger over delayed elections. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s term was supposed to come to an end on February the 8th, but lawmakers have failed to reach a consensus on how the voting should be carried out. Ilyas Hassan, a member of Somalia's upper house of parliament, explains. #Somalia #Farmaajo #Elections
