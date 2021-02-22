United Airlines flight suffers engine failure, drops debris

A United Airline’s aircraft engine suffered a catastrophic failure shortly after take-off, breaking apart and scattering debris over a suburban area of Denver, Colorado. The Boeing 777, with 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, was headed to Honolulu in Hawaii when the incident occurred. The aircraft returned to the airport and made a safe emergency landing. Aviation expert Geoffrey Thomas has more. #UnitedAirlinesflight #Boeing #enginefailure