New evidence: NYPD and FBI allegedly conspired in the murder of Malcolm X
New allegations around the assassination of US civil rights leader Malcolm X were made public in a letter by a deceased police officer. The letter asserts the New York Police Department participated in a conspiracy with the FBI that eventually led to Malcolm's assassination in 1965. #MalcolmX -Also available on TRT World - Watch 'I Gotta story to tell' - weekly show focusing on colonialism, profiles of key historical figures as well as stories breaking down current affairs. 👉http://trt.world/ffbz
February 22, 2021
