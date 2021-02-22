WORLD
2 MIN READ
Georgia’s Political Crisis | Myanmar on Strike
It's not every day a leader resigns in support of a rival, but that's what's happened in Tbilisi, Georgia. Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia quit over plans to arrest opposition leader Nika Melia. The head of the opposition United National Movement is accused of organising mass violence during anti-government protests in 2019, but Gakharia has warned detaining his opponent could cause further political instability. Melia was one of the most outspoken critics of last year's parliamentary elections claiming the poll was rigged. Since then there's been months of protests demanding Georgia hold a rerun. But will a new vote be enough to bring some stability back to the country? Guests: Tengiz Pkhaladze Former Advisor to the President of Georgia Giorgi Badridze Senior Fellow at Georgian Foundation for Strategic and International Studies Eka Gigauri Executive Director of Transparency International Georgia On February 1 Myanmar's military seized power. Now businesses are on strike and hundreds of thousands are demanding the army restore the country's elected government. Will the mass movement force the military to back down? Or will they double down? Phil Robertson Human Rights Watch’s Deputy Director for Asia
Georgia’s Political Crisis | Myanmar on Strike
February 22, 2021
Explore
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us