Boeing says some of its 'triple seven' planes fitted with engines made by Pratt and Whitney should be grounded after one suffered catastrophic engine failure in the US. The United Airlines jet managed to safely land back at Denver's airport but only after raining parts of its engine over homes. And a day later, engine fragments of a Boeing 747 cargo plane - also using Pratt and Whitney engines - fell shortly after taking-off in the Netherlands. The incidents come at a time when Boeing is trying to repair its damaged reputation after two deadly crashes involving its 737 Max aircraft. Natasha Hussain reports. For more, lwe spoke to aviation analyst Alex Macheras, who joins us from London. #Boeing #DenverEngineFailure #777s
February 22, 2021
