February 22, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Boeing asks airlines to ground 777s after Denver engine failure
Boeing has recommended the grounding of its 'triple seven' planes fitted with engines by Pratt and Whitney. This comes after one suffered engine failure in the US. No injuries were reported after the jet scattered parts of its engine over homes in Denver. Chief Investigator at Aviation Safety Investigations David Gleave weighs in. #Boeing #enginefailure #Denver
