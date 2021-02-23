Covid-19 deaths in the US top 500,000 mark

Over half a million people in the US have died from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. That's more than the number of Americans killed in both World Wars and in the Vietnam war. Biden cautioned Americans to 'resist becoming numb to the sorrow'.