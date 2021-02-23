WORLD
1 MIN READ
Covid-19 deaths in the US top 500,000 mark
Over half a million people in the US have died from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. That's more than the number of Americans killed in both World Wars and in the Vietnam war. Biden cautioned Americans to 'resist becoming numb to the sorrow'. #coronavirus - Also available on TRT World - US woman converts to Islam after watching Turkish show ‘Resurrection: Ertugrul’ 👉http://trt.world/fvfv
Covid-19 deaths in the US top 500,000 mark
February 23, 2021
Explore
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us