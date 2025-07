US surpassed 500,000 Covid-19 deaths

The US has surpassed 500,000 Covid-19 deaths and over 28.1 million confirmed cases. It is roughly equal to the number of Americans killed in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined.