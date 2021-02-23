February 23, 2021
Climate crisis: Kenya says tackling crisis in its soil will cost over $60B
Kenya's government says it will cost more than 60 billion dollars to tackle global warming in the country and it wants richer nations to foot most of the bill. Honorary Research Fellow at the Center for Climate Finance and Investment at Imperial College Business School Bob Buhr weighs in. #Climatecrisis #Kenya #globalwarming
