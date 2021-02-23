Michelin-starred restaurants in England serve up DIY kits | Money Talks

The UK government has announced plans for lifting its third lockdown, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he's optimistic that restrictions in England will be eased by the summer holidays. But with restaurants still a couple of months from re-opening, some people are discovering a taste for the finer things in life - at home. Venues with Michelin stars are serving up meal-kits for customers to prepare themselves. For many restaurants, it's a much-needed revenue stream, as the UK's 50-billion- dollar industry reels from the pandemic. Natalie Powell has more. For more on this, we spoke to Vicky Pryce in London. She's an economist and board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research. #UKlockdown #BorisJohnson #UKrestuarants