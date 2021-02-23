BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Michelin-starred restaurants in England serve up DIY kits | Money Talks
The UK government has announced plans for lifting its third lockdown, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he's optimistic that restrictions in England will be eased by the summer holidays. But with restaurants still a couple of months from re-opening, some people are discovering a taste for the finer things in life - at home. Venues with Michelin stars are serving up meal-kits for customers to prepare themselves. For many restaurants, it's a much-needed revenue stream, as the UK's 50-billion- dollar industry reels from the pandemic. Natalie Powell has more. For more on this, we spoke to Vicky Pryce in London. She's an economist and board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research. #UKlockdown #BorisJohnson #UKrestuarants
Michelin-starred restaurants in England serve up DIY kits | Money Talks
February 23, 2021
Explore
Born into genocide: Losing her father, abandoned by her mother, raised by love
By Sara Hukic
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us