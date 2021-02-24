UN says climate change is a threat to global security

British naturalist David Attenborough has warned that climate change is the biggest security threat ever faced by the human race. Addressing the UN Security Council, Attenborough said it was time for world leaders to match their words with actions. Veruschka Domeni, an activist from Fridays For Future, weighs in. #Climatecrisis #DavidAttenborough #UnitedNationsSecurityCouncil