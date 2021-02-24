February 24, 2021
Tiger Woods injured in serious car accident in Los Angeles
Golf legend Tiger Woods has sustained serious leg injuries when his car rolled off the road in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday morning. He went into surgery, but his condition is not believed to be life threatening. Golf Reporter and Host of The 9th Tee Podcast Kent Paisley explains the reactions to this news by the sports world. #TigerWoods #caraccident #MarkSteinberg
