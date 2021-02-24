WORLD
Biden and Trudeau to work closely on climate and COVID-19
Joe Biden has held his first meeting as US president with Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau. In the virtual meeting, the two leaders pledged to strengthen bilateral ties by tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and working together to take action on the climate crisis. Senior Foreign Affairs Reporter at the HuffPost Akbar Shahid Ahmed weighs in. #Biden #Trudeau #Climatecrisis
February 24, 2021
