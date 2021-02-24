February 24, 2021
WORLD
Army-appointed Myanmar minister flies to Thailand for talks
Thousands of anti-coup protesters are refusing to leave the streets in Myanmar as they campaign for a return to democracy. Meanwhile the military appointed foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin has flown to Thailand for crisis talks. Deputy Director of Asia Division at Human Rights Watch Phil Robertson weighs in. #Myanmarcoup #WunnaMaungLwin #Thailand
