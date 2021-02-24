WORLD
TOURISM IN EUROPE: Can the summer season be saved?
Countries like Greece, where tourism accounts for one fifth of the national economy, have plans in place to get business going again. In the UK it was at first ruled out; but the idea has now re-surfaced. And in recent days, Britain’s announcement that social restrictions may end by the summer has given both holidaymakers and the tourism industry a little hope at least. Is it too early to celebrate, or can the summer season be saved? Guests: Simon Calder Travel Editor for The Independent Tom Jenkins CEO of European Tourism Association Ilias Kalathas Manager at Nana Princess Hotel Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
February 24, 2021
